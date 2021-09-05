CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Got Dreams Of Driving A Zamboni? This MN Town Is Looking For You

By Ashli Overlund
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may sound a little silly, but one of my favorite things to do at a Minnesota hockey game is watch the Zamboni driver clear the ice and smooth it over. There's something so relaxing about it. In fact, I've always thought it would be kind of fun to drive the Zamboni. Everyone is watching you and wondering if you'll miss a spot. It's actually pretty intense. There's a little bit of pressure that comes with the job.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#Driving#Ice Resurfacer#The Star Tribune#This House For Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Beauty: The Eight Most Scenic Towns in Minnesota

There is beauty everywhere in the world, but some Minnesota cities extend far beyond the standard. A mix of Scandinavia architecture, expansive forests, and serene lakes encapsulates this state's great beauty. Naturally, some cities outshine others. These are the ten most scenic towns in Minnesota. 1. Biwabik. Biwabik is a...
Faribault, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Set To Welcome In Another New Business, This Time Along 7th Street

If you've driven along 7th Street NW recently, on your way to or from work or the store, you might have noticed that the old Land O' Lakes plant has seen some recent improvements to the parking lot area and fencing going up around the business. Well, that's because the new owners are getting ready for what's moving in. So what is the former plant becoming? A self-service outdoor storage facility.
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Day Maker: Rochester Lemonade Stand Gets Amazing Impromptu Promo Video

With summer beginning to come to a close, we will begin to see fewer and fewer lemonade stands around the area. Now, when most kids host a lemonade stand, it is the neighbors and vehicles that just happen to drive by that are the majority of customers. However, two kids were lucky enough to get an impromptu promo video made for their lemonade stand for free and it turned out amazing!
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Drought Conditions Are a Mixed Bag

UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions improved slightly over the last week. Much of northern Minnesota remains in extreme drought conditions while southern Minnesota has received much-needed rain over the past week and is either in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. Benton, Sherburne and the eastern half of Stearns County...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Experience a Life of Luxury in One of Minnesota’s Most Expensive Vrbos

We all wonder what life would be like if we had a lot of money and lived in a big fancy house. Thanks to sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, though, we're able to stay a night (or two) in a fancy, luxurious house and not have to pay the mortgage on it! Then again, the cost per night can be a little pricey, like this Vrbo in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. It's one of the most expensive Vrbos in Minnesota but also one of the most (if not THE most) luxurious Vrbos in the state.
Apple Valley, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

The Jack ‘O Lantern Spectacular Returns To The Minnesota Zoo [VIDEO]

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back this year at The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley from October 1-November 7. This incredible display is an unbelievable sight of pumpkins by the thousands that have been carefully carved and lit up. This is the third year of the event at the Zoo even though they had to cancel last year due to the pandemic, making this season even more special.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Streak Reaches 1,000 Days for Minnesota Runner

I admit it. I'm a streaker. While I might shed a shirt on a hot day, the streak I'm referring to is a running streak. For the last 1,000 days I have logged miles everyday. Everyday. No matter the weather. While on vacation. While covering the state wrestling tournament on the radio, changing clothes in the bathroom at Xcel Energy Center between sessions and running the riverfront in downtown St. Paul.
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Public Invited To Rochester 9/11 Anniversary Event

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An event in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US is being planned in Rochester. The Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Committee also plans to honor military veterans during the event. It will be held Friday at the memorial with a start time...
Food & DrinksPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out The Huge List of 20+ Foods that are Minnesota-Made

If you are proud to be a Minnesotan, it is time to stand up a little taller because there are a ton of foods that were created right here in our great state. Yes, SPAM and the Honeycrisp apple are on the list but there are a bunch of other foods that I had no idea were part of our history. Quite a few are STILL being made in Minnesota today. Check out the list below to see a few foods that Minnesota is proud to have as part of our history.
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Squeaky Clean: Tidying Up the Zumbro River in Rochester

It runs right through the heart of downtown Rochester and as of this week, the Zumbro River will be a little cleaner. Most of us are familiar with the mighty Zumbro River, right? It meanders throughout southeast Minnesota, including downtown Rochester, as it makes its way to the Mississippi. And it's that stretch of river that's undergoing a good spring early fall cleaning this week.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Find Out Why A Man Was Beaten Unconscious At The Minnesota State Fair Monday

What is this world coming to? This is what happens when someone tries to do a good deed?. According to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, the criminal complaint says that right before 11 pm on Monday night, a woman had watched two women steal a man's wallet while they were near Martha's Cookie Stand. The woman said she followed the two women telling them to give the man back his wallet.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Why Southeast Minnesota Can Expect To See More Bears This Fall

Don't be surprised if you happen to see a black bear run across your yard this fall. (Have no fear, they probably aren't here to stay, they're just on the lookout for food.) The summer drought hasn't only affected humans but animals as well. Black bears included. Due to the dry summer, bears are facing a food shortage, which means they are starting to wander into neighbors full of delectable smells.

Comments / 0

Community Policy