Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants

By Will Shortz
wrkf.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-air Challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are N and S, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. 4. Jacqueline Kennedy's surname after she remarried. 5. Hairstylist Vidal. 6. Silly. [More than eight letters ...]. 7. Straightforward,...

