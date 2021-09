Chris Brown isn’t the only person mad at Kanye West over ‘Donda.’ Soulja Boy went off on ‘goofy a–’ Ye after his verse was cut from ‘Remote Control.’. To say that Soulja Boy was mad after DONDA dropped would be an understatement. Soon after Chris Brown called out Kanye West for allegedly cutting his verse from “New Again,” Soulja, 31, unloaded on Kanye, 44, for allegedly cutting him from the album. “[I don’t know] how to feel. Kanye sent me that song ‘Remote control,’ and I don’t hear my verse on it,” tweeted Soulja. “Hmm fuck that n—-.” He later tweeted, “Learn to be done. Not mad, not bothered, just done. Protect your energy at all costs. But, after sharing a video of his alleged verse, Soulja unloaded on Ye.