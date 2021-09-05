‘Far Cry 6’ reveals surprisingly accommodating PC requirements

While never quite breaking into the same mainstream ranks of beat-em-ups such as Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken, it’s hard to deny the fact that for many people, The King of Fighters has regularly represented itself as one of the best gaming franchises around in that particular genre. – If you are, therefore, looking forward to checking out the upcoming release of The King of Fighters XV, and particularly so on your PC, you might be wondering if your hardware is up to the battle!