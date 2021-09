If you liked Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man games, then rejoice! During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, Marvel’s Wolverine was announced with a brief teaser!. It says that what was shown was not actual gameplay footage, nor do we know what its official title is, or when it will be released. All we know is, it’s for PS5, and it’s being made by the geniuses over at Insomniac, and that’s enough to get us excited.