Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

The pandemic is still in the pipeline, the scars of the economic crisis associated with the coronavirus are still there and half of Europe is awaiting the result of the German elections on September 26, which will put an end to the Merkel era. But the EU is still a three-ring circus and it is increasingly clear that the summer break is behind us: that tangle of power and influence that usually is Brussels has been activated with the first skirmishes of a fight for the highest positions in institutions. The head of the European People’s Party, the German Manfred Weber, announced this morning his goal of leading the European People’s Party (EPP), and has ruled out that he is going to run for president of the European Parliament. The leaders of the EU agreed at the beginning of the legislature the presidency of the European Commission for the Conservatives (Ursula Von der Leyen), that of the Council for the Liberals (Charles Michel) and that of the European Parliament for the Social Democrats (David Sassoli) during two and a half years, and for the popular from 2022. Weber seemed the chosen one to succeed Sassoli. But his resignation opens up a complicated melon: the Social Democrats intend to keep their job, and a shortlist of names makes their way among the popular. The Maltese Roberta Metsola and the Dutch Esther de Lange are the two candidates that were mentioned so far in the corridors. The third name, which had not sounded so far, is that of an old acquaintance in Spanish politics: the Valencian Esteban González Pons, an exporter of the PP and former member of the Rajoy executive.