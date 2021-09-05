CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation. Hospital officials in the city of Cetinje said at least 60...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Christian Church#Montenegro#Protest Riot#Balkan#Orthodox Christian#Pro Serb#Nato#European Union#The U S Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Russia and Belarus Formally Open Huge War Games, Worrying NATO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus formally opened vast joint military drills on Thursday, a week-long exercise across the territory of both countries and in the Baltic Sea that has alarmed some NATO countries. Top military leaders from the two countries attended the opening ceremony of the war games, called...
Immigrationkfgo.com

Lithuania expels Afghanistan migrants despite European Court stand

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania on Thursday sent five Afghan migrants back to Belarus shortly after they had crossed the border despite the European Court of Human Rights earlier saying they should be allowed to stay. The migrants had tried to enter Lithuania unsuccessfully at least 10 times since Aug. 29,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Hungary Condemns EU Move to Fine Poland Over Judicial Reform

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary labelled European Union authorities as arrogant after they moved to impose financial penalties against Poland in a dispute over judicial reforms. The European Commission said on Tuesday it had asked the EU's top court to fine Poland over the activities of a judges' disciplinary chamber, stepping up a long-running dispute over the rule of law.
Businessactionforex.com

Biden Tells Americans To Get Vaccinated, Or Else

Markets will look out for comments from ‘ECB sources’, giving more insights into the debates of the ECB Governing Council and yesterday’s decision. The UK monthly GDP indicator will likely show that GDP recovered further ground during July, but at a slowing pace. In Denmark, we get CPI inflation figures...
MilitaryRebel Yell

Reservists are said to have formed a far-right group |

Hanover / Lüneburg (dpa) – The Lüneburg public prosecutor’s office is investigating several Bundeswehr reservists who have allegedly formed a right-wing military sports group. Police were previously known to have searched several objects of suspected right-wing extremists in three federal states as part of a large-scale operation. There are a...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Esteban González Pons, in the shortlist of the European PP to preside over the European Parliament

The pandemic is still in the pipeline, the scars of the economic crisis associated with the coronavirus are still there and half of Europe is awaiting the result of the German elections on September 26, which will put an end to the Merkel era. But the EU is still a three-ring circus and it is increasingly clear that the summer break is behind us: that tangle of power and influence that usually is Brussels has been activated with the first skirmishes of a fight for the highest positions in institutions. The head of the European People’s Party, the German Manfred Weber, announced this morning his goal of leading the European People’s Party (EPP), and has ruled out that he is going to run for president of the European Parliament. The leaders of the EU agreed at the beginning of the legislature the presidency of the European Commission for the Conservatives (Ursula Von der Leyen), that of the Council for the Liberals (Charles Michel) and that of the European Parliament for the Social Democrats (David Sassoli) during two and a half years, and for the popular from 2022. Weber seemed the chosen one to succeed Sassoli. But his resignation opens up a complicated melon: the Social Democrats intend to keep their job, and a shortlist of names makes their way among the popular. The Maltese Roberta Metsola and the Dutch Esther de Lange are the two candidates that were mentioned so far in the corridors. The third name, which had not sounded so far, is that of an old acquaintance in Spanish politics: the Valencian Esteban González Pons, an exporter of the PP and former member of the Rajoy executive.
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Germany opens investigations into suspected Russian cyberattacks

KARLSRUHE, Germany — Germany’s prosecutor general has opened investigations into a number of recent cyberattacks targeting German politicians, suspecting the involvement of Russian intelligence, a spokesperson for the office told dpa on Thursday. The announcement comes after the Foreign Ministry said Monday that the German government had "reliable information" that...
Worlddallassun.com

CSTO representatives discuss Afghanistan in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states convened in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The CSTO consultations focused on the agenda of the 76th UN General Assembly and the organization's priorities at this upcoming...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Opposition leader Guillermo Fariñas arrested in Cuba

The Cuban opponent Guillermo Fariñas, Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament, was arrested this Wednesday in the city of Santa Clara, 280 kilometers from Havana. The causes have not been clarified, according to his mother, Alicia Hernández, told the EFE agency. Fariñas, one of the main leaders of the Cuban dissidence whose image after a 135-day hunger strike toured the world in 2010, was arrested at his home. “He never went out. His sister and I took care of bringing him food, whatever he needed, ”Hernández assured. From Fariñas’s Twitter account, a message was posted alerting the authorities to his arrest since 9:00 a.m. (local time).
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Twelve plead guilty for defying Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil ban

HONG KONG — Twelve activists who attended a banned vigil to commemorate the June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre pleaded guilty on Thursday. Former democratic lawmaker Eddie Chu, former leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, Figo Chan, and former lawmaker Albert Ho were among those charged with participating in the unauthorized assembly last year.
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Rejects UK Demand to Renegotiate N.Ireland Protocol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and Britain must resolve problems over Northern Ireland trading using the protocol agreed between them, the EU's Brexit coordinator said on Wednesday, rejecting a British demand to renegotiate it. European Commision vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on the eve of his first trip to the British...
United Nationsthedallasnews.net

EU expresses concerns over human rights in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): European Union's Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday expressed concerns over human rights and enforced disappearances in Pakistan before the renewal of GSP Plus that is going to expire by the end of 2023. Kaminara said that the protection of human rights, press freedom...
PoliticsRebel Yell

Former EU Council President does not rule out Poland’s exit from the EU |

Warsaw (AP) – Former EU Council President and Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk does not consider his country’s exit from the EU to be ruled out. Poland could no longer be a member of the EU “faster than it looks” if the current campaign of the national-conservative PiS party gets out of hand, Tusk told TVN24 on Friday. Tusk is the acting chairman of Poland’s largest opposition party, the Liberal-Conservative Civic Platform.
ProtestsThe Guardian

Montenegro police teargas protesters against Serbian Orthodox church

Police in Montenegro have fired teargas at protesters as the new head of the Serbian Orthodox church in the country arrived by helicopter for his inauguration. The decision to anoint Bishop Joanikije as the new metropolitan of Montenegro at the historic monastery of Cetinje has aggravated ethnic tension in the tiny Balkan state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy