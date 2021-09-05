CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

BRAD LOCKE: Saying goodbye to another good friend

By Brad Locke
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2KA2_0bnB6O6V00

Another good friend is moving away.

Whitney moved to Denver in the spring. On Tuesday, Melissa moved to Pittsburgh.

You might remember Whitney and Melissa as the friends who dubbed me “Pawpaw” because I’m just sooooo old.

I got to see Melissa one last time Monday night. Her apartment was mostly packed up, and she was eager to move on to the next phase of her life. But she was sad, too.

So was I. I’ve known Melissa for a long time. She used to work with my ex-wife, and those two were pretty close for a while. Then after my divorce, they had some sort of falling out, and Melissa and I became close. I met Whitney through her.

Those two have meant more to me than they’ll ever know. During the darkest time of my life, they reminded me how to have fun. They included me when they didn’t have to.

Melissa and I talked for a few minutes on her balcony as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through. She told me I shouldn’t stay too long because she was about to cry. We took a photo together, we hugged, and I scurried back to my car.

We’re still going to see each other, of course – on FaceTime, on the occasional visit. It won’t be the same, though. I can’t pick up a case of White Claw for them on my way to Whitney’s, where we would watch her beloved anime or “Letterkenny” and make each other laugh endlessly.

We can’t go to Pizza vs. Tacos and sit at the bar, where our friend Alisha works. We can’t go to Blue Canoe and sit on the back patio at those huge tables, scarfing down crack fries.

I have another dear friend who might be moving soon, and I’m not sure I’m ready for that.

There’s a Trent Reznor song – made famous by Johnny Cash’s version of it – called “Hurt.” In the chorus Cash sings, in a weathered but still powerful voice, “Everyone I know goes away in the end.”

That’s just part of being an adult and getting older, I guess. Friends come and go, especially if you stay in one place long enough. I’ve been in Tupelo nearly 19 years, and I’ve had countless friends come in and out of my life.

Some I’ve kept in touch with. Others I’ve not heard from in years. A few have died, although I wasn’t super close to any of those – not even the ones with whom I worked for years.

Getting close to me is not an easy thing. Or maybe it’s that I don’t know how to get close to others. Even my best friends don’t know me nearly as well as they might think they do. I’m naturally a “closed book,” to quote Andy Dufresne, never able to open up completely to another person.

I haven’t figured out if it’s just a character flaw or if it’s part of my tendency to compartmentalize my life. I’m probably missing out on some good things by keeping people at arm’s length. On the other hand, it’s harder for someone to hurt me if they can’t dig beyond the facade I present to them.

In his song “Trauma,” NF kind of nails it:

“Stand alone, my soul is jealous

It wants love, but I reject it

Trade my joy for my protection.”

My good friends do bring me joy, though, which means they’ve been able to dig below the surface. I know this because of how hard it is to see them go.

Comments / 0

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
402
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Facetime#White Claw#Tacos#Blue Canoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy