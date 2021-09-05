BRAD LOCKE: Saying goodbye to another good friend

Another good friend is moving away.

Whitney moved to Denver in the spring. On Tuesday, Melissa moved to Pittsburgh.

You might remember Whitney and Melissa as the friends who dubbed me “Pawpaw” because I’m just sooooo old.

I got to see Melissa one last time Monday night. Her apartment was mostly packed up, and she was eager to move on to the next phase of her life. But she was sad, too.

So was I. I’ve known Melissa for a long time. She used to work with my ex-wife, and those two were pretty close for a while. Then after my divorce, they had some sort of falling out, and Melissa and I became close. I met Whitney through her.

Those two have meant more to me than they’ll ever know. During the darkest time of my life, they reminded me how to have fun. They included me when they didn’t have to.

Melissa and I talked for a few minutes on her balcony as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through. She told me I shouldn’t stay too long because she was about to cry. We took a photo together, we hugged, and I scurried back to my car.

We’re still going to see each other, of course – on FaceTime, on the occasional visit. It won’t be the same, though. I can’t pick up a case of White Claw for them on my way to Whitney’s, where we would watch her beloved anime or “Letterkenny” and make each other laugh endlessly.

We can’t go to Pizza vs. Tacos and sit at the bar, where our friend Alisha works. We can’t go to Blue Canoe and sit on the back patio at those huge tables, scarfing down crack fries.

I have another dear friend who might be moving soon, and I’m not sure I’m ready for that.

There’s a Trent Reznor song – made famous by Johnny Cash’s version of it – called “Hurt.” In the chorus Cash sings, in a weathered but still powerful voice, “Everyone I know goes away in the end.”

That’s just part of being an adult and getting older, I guess. Friends come and go, especially if you stay in one place long enough. I’ve been in Tupelo nearly 19 years, and I’ve had countless friends come in and out of my life.

Some I’ve kept in touch with. Others I’ve not heard from in years. A few have died, although I wasn’t super close to any of those – not even the ones with whom I worked for years.

Getting close to me is not an easy thing. Or maybe it’s that I don’t know how to get close to others. Even my best friends don’t know me nearly as well as they might think they do. I’m naturally a “closed book,” to quote Andy Dufresne, never able to open up completely to another person.

I haven’t figured out if it’s just a character flaw or if it’s part of my tendency to compartmentalize my life. I’m probably missing out on some good things by keeping people at arm’s length. On the other hand, it’s harder for someone to hurt me if they can’t dig beyond the facade I present to them.

In his song “Trauma,” NF kind of nails it:

“Stand alone, my soul is jealous

It wants love, but I reject it

Trade my joy for my protection.”

My good friends do bring me joy, though, which means they’ve been able to dig below the surface. I know this because of how hard it is to see them go.