If my senior source in the vaccination programme is correct, an announcement is expected today from Professor Chris Whitty giving the green light to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 15, starting on September 13 and ending on November 1. If so, the Chief Medical Officer for England and his three counterparts in the other home nations will, in effect, have over-ruled last week’s verdict of the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Infection) which concluded that rolling out Covid jabs to that age cohort could not be justified from a health perspective. The JCVI left it up to Chris Whitty and his colleagues to decide whether “broader benefits” would justify giving millions of healthy kids a vaccine with no long-term safety data for a virus which doesn’t harm them.