Several Theories On Why Henry Cavill Is No Longer Superman
As you may have heard by now, Warner Brothers confirmed a new Superman movie; however, it will feature a black actor playing the title character for the first time in a live-action film. J.J. Abrams is set to produce with author Ta-Nehisi Coates confirmed to pen the screenplay. Thus far, a director has yet to be chosen, though it will likely be a black filmmaker. However, the biggest news coming out of this is that Henry Cavill will no longer play the caped crusader. Reportedly, there are future no plans with the famous actor going forward, including a cameo in the upcoming Flash movie.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0