Several Theories On Why Henry Cavill Is No Longer Superman

There are reportedly a few frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, but it appears unclear who will actually get the nod to become 007. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is the ‘favorite’ to do so, according to Page Six, but he reportedly has strong competition from Henry Cavill, who has excelled in big roles such as Superman, Geralt in The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes. Another name that has popped up for the Bond role is George McKay, who starred in 1917. Page Six reported that although the trio are the front runners, no decisions on a replacement will be decided before No Time to Die, Craig’s final film as Bond.