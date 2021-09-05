CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlysville, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $484,000

Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic Value in Earlysville off Reas Ford Road with private backyard, community lake and the screened porch of your dreams! Classic 2-story home is full of modern updates and offers the perfect balance of casual and formal spaces with 3 livings areas and 2 dining areas. Every inch of the home has been lovingly maintained and it definitely shows. The custom built-ins rival work seen in custom homes with a significantly higher price tag. Kitchen is renovated (quartz counters, cherry cabinets with slide-out drawers) and windows replaced and still under warranty, new HVAC in 2013 and crawl space encapsulated by Weatherseal. If you're looking for classic architecture and a traditional floorplan with room for everyone, this is a home run. Neighboring lake provides hours of fun and the lush backyard is ready for cornhole tournaments, BBQ with friends and a gardening guru to dig and design. The possibilities are endless - make an appointment to visit.

dailyprogress.com

