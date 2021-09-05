Meet the teenagers taking over the 2021 US Open: Alcaraz, Fernandez and Raducanu

NEW YORK -- While all eyes have been on Novak Djokovic and his quest for the Calendar Slam, three teens have been creating their own storylines at this year's US Open. It has been an impressive stretch -- Carlos Alcaraz, 18, became the youngest man to beat a top-three player at the US Open (Stefanos Tsitsipas); Leylah Fernandez, who turns 19 on Sunday, beat defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka; and Emma Raducanu reached the round of 16 for the second consecutive Grand Slam.