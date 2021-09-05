5 unanswered Giants questions heading into 2021 season

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: Did you see if (Wide Receivers Coach) Tyke (Tolbert) has a past playbook hanging around or anything?. A: Wouldn't be bad to look at that, but just really watching the tape and just getting a feel for the people. As the week starts to progress right now, (it was) a lot of scheme yesterday. Still got scheme elements of it, but now my focus and the players start focusing more on the people. We've got to know who's out there on the field, who's in the slot, who's the back, where they're lined up. You'll see just the tone of the players, the coaches, it just starts to get a little bit more focused in on it because it's narrowing down. It's almost giddy up time.