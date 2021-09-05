Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Badie ran for 185 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, and Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two scores, as Missouri beat Central Michigan 34-24 on Saturday. Elijah Young also had a touchdown run for the Tigers, who didn’t put the game away until late in the fourth quarter. Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon threw for 292 yards with a TD and two picks for Central Michigan. Lew Nichols III, the MAC freshman of the year, had 135 yards rushing and a score. Chippewas coach Jim McElwain missed the game after an emergency appendectomy this week.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Tyler Naquin drove in two with a pinch-hit triple and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4. Aquino’s blast into the left-field seats highlighted a five-run third inning for the Reds, who bounced back after being pummeled by the Tigers on Friday for their seventh loss in 10 games. Cincinnati is still holding onto the second NL wildcard. Tyler Mahle went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs for the Reds. Lucas Sims, Michael Lorenzen and Mychal Givens combined to shut out Detroit over the last four innings, with Givens inducing Miguel Cabrera to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor. The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team. Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games last season. He made 43 starts but had dropped out of the rotation by the end of the year.