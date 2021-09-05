CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Tigers

9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Detroit Tigers (64-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-64, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (7-7, 3.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-14, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -229, Tigers +188; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Detroit will play on Sunday.

The Reds are 38-32 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a collective batting average of .250 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .320.

The Tigers have gone 29-38 away from home. Detroit is hitting a collective .242 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .283.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Tyler Mahle earned his 11th victory and Aristides Aquino went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Matthew Boyd took his eighth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 60 extra base hits and is batting .320.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 149 hits and has 72 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers: 3-7, .265 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

