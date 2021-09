While the Supra and GT-R names are alive and well in 2021, the truth is that the previous generations of both cars are and always will be the ones that enthusiasts love more. With its 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter straight-six, the Supra is a tuner's delight, and although the R34's RB26-DETT 2.6-liter straight-six is slightly more finicky to work with, it too is capable of insane power. While fans of each car and each engine will always argue over which is better and why, there's only one real way to prove which is the better overall package, and that's in the gauntlet of motorsport.