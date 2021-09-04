Happy Festivus: ‘Seinfeld’ Coming to Netflix

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 is shaping up. E! News reports “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade, fresh off her college admissions scandal, will be joining “DWTS” alongside previously announced contestants JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. Former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher is denying that she’ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy, but Us Weekly says “The Bachelor” star Matt James will represent Bachelor Nation in the ballroom. Other rumors include Chris Harrison, Hilaria Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, LeAnn Rimes, Fran Drescher and Brian Austin Green. “DWTS” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC; the full lineup will be announced soon.
