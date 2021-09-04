CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Happy Festivus: ‘Seinfeld’ Coming to Netflix

By Paul Marano
metaflix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix streamers are in for a bountiful Festivus this year as the hit ’90s sitcom drops all 180 Constanza filled episodes on the streaming platform starting Oct. 1. This development is a welcome one for the many fans of the series. It was a noteworthy enough occasion for the namesake...

www.metaflix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Richards
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festivus#Constanza#Sony Pictures Television#Nbc#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Seinfeld, The Circle Season 3 and More Netflix Announcements

Netflix continues to make a ton of content announcements every week (which is great!) and we’ve got the latest for you here, including the news that all episodes of Seinfeld are coming to the streaming service. Netflix also revealed The Circle Season 3 trailer, a look at You vs. Wild:...
TV & Videosnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Netflix announces date ‘Seinfeld’ arrives on the streaming service

Festivus came early this year. All nine seasons of “Seinfeld” will be available to watch on Netflix beginning Oct. 1, the streaming service announced Wednesday. The beloved Manhattan-set sitcom co-created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David released 180 episodes between 1989 and 1998. “Larry and I are enormously grateful to...
TV & Videostvweb.com

Every Seinfeld Episode Will Finally Be Streaming on Netflix This Fall

We finally know when Seinfeld is coming to Netflix courtesy of an amusing new ad released by the streamer. Back in 2019, the company spent big money to acquire the exclusive streaming rights, and we are now just one month away from the show's debut at its new home. As revealed in the new video, which you can watch below, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld will officially start streaming on Netflix on Oct. 1, 2021.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Seinfeld: Netflix subscribers celebrate news that all seasons of sitcom coming to platform in October

Seinfeld fans are celebrating the news that the hit Nineties sitcom is coming to Netflix next month.On Wednesday (1 September), the streaming service announced that all 180 episodes of Seinfeld would be arriving on their platform on 1 October.The date was revealed with a tongue-in-cheek trailer declaring Seinfeld to be “2021’s hottest new show” created by “rising stars” Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.An international streaming deal was reached in 2019, in what was estimated by The LA Times in 2019 to be Netflix’s most expensive ever.Netflix previously paid $500m (£362m) for rights to the US version of The Office...
TV & VideosPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘DWTS’ cast rumors; Joe Rogan has Covid-19; ‘Seinfeld’ coming to Netflix; more: Buzz

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 is shaping up. E! News reports “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade, fresh off her college admissions scandal, will be joining “DWTS” alongside previously announced contestants JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. Former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher is denying that she’ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy, but Us Weekly says “The Bachelor” star Matt James will represent Bachelor Nation in the ballroom. Other rumors include Chris Harrison, Hilaria Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, LeAnn Rimes, Fran Drescher and Brian Austin Green. “DWTS” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC; the full lineup will be announced soon.
TV SeriesCollider

'Seinfeld': 5 Essential George Episodes That Prove He’s the Worst of the Worst

Sweet characters and wholesome families aren’t hard to come by in the world of sitcoms. Feel-good comedies like Modern Family and The Goldbergs where familial fighting and hijinks ensue but are resolved at the end of thirty minutes with hugs, apologies, and lessons learned are a dime a dozen. What is more rare and risky is sitcoms where the characters aren’t kind, generous, well-adjusted members of society but are, in fact, terrible people. But they do exist.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward on ’s Wednesday, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that up until then had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.

Comments / 0

Community Policy