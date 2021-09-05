Special Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Holt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Holt County through 815 AM CDT At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of O`Neill, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Page, Scottville and Opportunity. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 322 and 323. Highway 281 between mile markers 194 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH