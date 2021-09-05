Cedric Maxwell Said Pee-Wee Basketball Failure Set Him up for a Big Game 7 Against the ‘Los Angeles Fakers’ in 1984 NBA Finals
Many Boston Celtics fans remember Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals as the one when Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell told his teammates to “Get on my back, boys.” Maxwell took charge in the winner-take-all game against the Los Angeles Lakers, leading the Celtics with 24 points in a 111-102 victory. The man they call “Cornbread” said he developed his no-fear attitude after failing in pee-wee basketball. That childhood failure had him confident going in against those “Los Angeles Fakers.”www.sportscasting.com
