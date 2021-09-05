CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

Twenty years ago this week, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on the U.S. using airplanes as their weapons. Nearly 3,000 people were killed. Many of those who died left behind children who were so young they never got to know their parents. A new generation has grown up over the past two decades with few if any memories of those they lost; perhaps just a hazy glimpse that continues to fade over the years, or a faint echo of a voice.

