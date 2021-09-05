They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

YOU WOULD THINK they'd show some respect. You would think that the cops would, just once, refrain from breaking balls, given the solemnity of the occasion. But you know what? They don't. And you know why? They're cops. They're ball-breakers by definition. And so even though it's a solemn occasion and a sacred day -- even though this year's football game between the cops and the firemen, the Fun City Bowl, is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 -- the cops are mercilessly heckling the firemen. They're heckling the very idea of the firemen, which is that they live together in firehouses and cook and clean for each other, that they take care of each other. "Hey, make me a f---ing sandwich!," the cops in the stands yell at the firemen on the field. "Get me a cup of coffee!" Sure, the firemen on the other side of Met Life Stadium in New Jersey's Meadowlands indulge in some heckling of their own, chanting "DUN-kin' DO-nuts" over and over again, to remind the cops of all those hours they supposedly spend drinking coffee in their cruisers. But the firemen don't get as personal as the cops do. They don't pick out a player and ride him, by name, the entire game, the way the cops ride Joey Herman.