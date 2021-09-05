Plant On Negotiating With Canelo: He Found Out That I'm Not A Fighter You Can Just Push Around

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis reacted after recently being named to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s boxing and MMA hit list. On Saturday, Paul publicly released his hit list, and Davis was among the fighters who Paul says that he wants to eventually fight. At 25-0, Davis is one of the top young superstars in boxing, but he did not take kindly to seeing Paul publicly call him out. Taking to his social media not long after Paul released his hit list, Davis reacted to being a name on the list.