Plant On Negotiating With Canelo: He Found Out That I'm Not A Fighter You Can Just Push Around
If Caleb Plant approaches his fight in the ring against Canelo Alvarez the same way he did at the negotiating table, he may end up surprising more than a few viewers. The Nashville-born IBF super middleweight titleholder will put his belt on the line against Alvarez, the WBC/WBO/WBA champion, in a full unification title fight on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Alvarez announced the fight on his social media in late August.www.boxingscene.com
