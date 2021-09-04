CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, September 4th, 2021

 8 days ago

The Cat O\' Nine Tails (Limited Edition) Quick note: This review marks my first attempt at Ultra HD screenshots. Generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic, so take these screenshots – especially the way colors appear – with more than a couple grains of salt.Franco "Cookie" Arnò (Karl Malden) refuses to allow his blindness to get in the way of a longstanding passion for solving puzzles. And after overhearing by chance a few unfortunate words, Arnò finds himself ensnared in one hell of a puzzle: one involving corporate espionage, bleeding-edge genetic research, an increasingly large pile of corpses, and, eventually, the kidnapping of his beloved niece Lori (Cinzia De Carolis). Himself a former reporter, Arnò quickly finds a kindred spirit in journalist Carlo Giordani (

MoviesSioux City Journal

DVD REVIEW: 'Spirit Untamed' doesn't leap the levels of the original

Back when DreamWorks was trying to nudge Disney, it put out an artistically lush film about a wild mustang, “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.”. Now, nearly 20 years later, it’s back with a sequel that doesn’t look anything like that original. “Spirit Untamed” still features a feisty horse but this time out he’s the friend of a big-eyed girl named Lucky (Isabela Merced) who has been sent to spend the summer with her father in the frontier town, Miradero.
Movieshorrornews.net

Dark Sky Films Brings NIGHT DRIVE & BLOOD CONSCIOUS to DVD this September

Dark Sky Films proudly announces the September DVDreleases of NIGHT DRIVE and BLOOD CONSCIOUS. Russell (AJ Bowen) is a driver in Los Angeles who’s reeling from a series of bad decisions. While his life seems to be caught in a downward spiral, a business proposition from an alluring butenigmatic passenger named Charlotte (Sophie Dalah) proves too good to turn down. A simple ride turns deadly, catapulting Russell into an even darker place, but Charlotte may be the key to asecond chance he thought he’d never have…if he can make it through the night.
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 30th, 2021

Peek-A-Boo & B Girl Rhapsody (Blu-ray) The Movie:The twelfth volume of the ongoing Kino Lorber/Something Weird Video Blu-ray series Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture offers up "Burlesk As You Like It!" presenting Lilian Hunt's 1953 film Peek-A-Boo. Like most vintage burlesque pictures, Hunt's entry in the cannon offers up a mix of beautiful women performing exotic strip tease routines and fairly terrible, though not completely charmless, baggy-pants style comedy routines. Hunt was a performer herself in her younger days and made quite a name for herself when she retired from performing and starting managing dancers, producing stage shows and routines and then being savvy enough to have some of her productions filmed and then independently distributed to theaters around the country, making her the rare female to really take advantage of the financial opportunities the exploitation ...Read the entire review »
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the DVD of the Shudder Original SLAXX – Available September 7th

““The Best Movie About Killer Jeans You Could Hope For” – Nerdist​“. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, SLAXX fromShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release SLAXX on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 7, 2021.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Proposition (Umbrella Entertainment)

Director – John Hillcoat (Ghosts… of the Civil Dead, The Road) Starring – Ray Winstone (Cold Mountain, Sweeney Todd), Guy Pearce (Memento, The Time Machine), and Emily Watson (Corpse Bride, Red Dragon) Release Date – 2005. Rating – 4/5. Blu Release – 3.5/5. I grew up in a western household…mostly...
Movieshorrornews.net

British Horror Classics THE DARK EYES OF LONDON & THE MONSTER – Blu-ray World Premiere & DVD 11 October (Network)

THE DARK EYES OF LONDON (1939) The early British horror masterpiece and a worthy successor to his work on the Universal Monsters movies, screen icon Bela Lugosi takes centre stage as a demented scientist on a killing spree in The Dark Eyes of London, the first British film to receive the ‘H’ censor rating for being ‘Horrific for Public Exhibition’. Adapted from a novel by Edgar Wallace, this landmark British film is featured here as a brand-new high definition remaster from original film elements in its original theatrical aspect ratio.
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...

