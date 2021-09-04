DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, September 4th, 2021

Peek-A-Boo & B Girl Rhapsody (Blu-ray) The Movie:The twelfth volume of the ongoing Kino Lorber/Something Weird Video Blu-ray series Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture offers up "Burlesk As You Like It!" presenting Lilian Hunt's 1953 film Peek-A-Boo. Like most vintage burlesque pictures, Hunt's entry in the cannon offers up a mix of beautiful women performing exotic strip tease routines and fairly terrible, though not completely charmless, baggy-pants style comedy routines. Hunt was a performer herself in her younger days and made quite a name for herself when she retired from performing and starting managing dancers, producing stage shows and routines and then being savvy enough to have some of her productions filmed and then independently distributed to theaters around the country, making her the rare female to really take advantage of the financial opportunities the exploitation ...Read the entire review »