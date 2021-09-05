ENOVA Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit: innovation at its best

Press-on nails have come such a long way from the ill-fitting chunks of plastic that they used to be. Nowadays, you can find press-ons in shapes that you actually want to wear, like coffin and stiletto, and pre-painted in interesting colors and intricate designs. But what good is a stunning set of nails if you can't get 'em to stay on, right? We turned to Trenna Seney, celebrity nail artist and founder of luxury press-on nail company Very Shameless Nails, for the best nail glue advice to keep your nails in place—plus the 10 bestselling nail glue formulas (including Seney's #1 go-to) you should try.