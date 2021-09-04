CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DocFox Partners With ModusBox To Create A Fully Automated Business Onboarding Experience For Community Banks And Credit Unions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

ModusBox is pleased to announce its partnership with DocFox – the SaaS-based automated business onboarding tool for financial institutions. The two companies provide a powerful solution that enables banks and credit unions to unlock access to banking core data and rapidly onboard any new business. DocFox provides a white-labeled, paperless...

aithority.com

