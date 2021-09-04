DocFox Partners With ModusBox To Create A Fully Automated Business Onboarding Experience For Community Banks And Credit Unions

TZERO Markets Customers Can Now Fund Their Accounts Following a 1:1 USDC to Fiat Conversion in Real-Time. tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced that it has launched an enhancement to its private digital security trading platform that enables its customers to fund their brokerage accounts using USD Coin (USDC). The feature provides automatic liquidation of USDC through a third-party custodian to enable brokerage account funding for securities transactions. USDC is an open-source, smart contract-based stablecoin that is backed by reserved assets. Through this technology enhancement, users are now able to sell their USDC through their third-party custodial accounts and cryptocurrency wallets and seamlessly transfer the fiat USD proceeds to their brokerage account at tZERO Markets. tZERO plans to expand this functionality to a variety of cryptocurrencies.