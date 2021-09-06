Manhunt underway near Skokie Swift station after fatal Evanston shooting; victim ID'd

A man in his early 20s died Saturday night after a shooting inside an Evanston apartment.

The shooting happened in the 1700-block of North Dodge Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., Evanston police said.

Several people were spotted in a car driving away from the scene and heading into neighboring Skokie, where they ditched their vehicle near the Skokie Swift train station, according to police.

"We've got reports of multiple offenders who fled the location and fled on foot and possibly entered into a vehicle, which led us here to Dempster and the Skokie Swift," Evanston police Sgt. Ken Carter said.

Police were searching the area around the Skokie Swift station Sunday morning, but so far nobody is in custody.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Stanley Abutler, according to the medical examiner.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evanston police at 847-866-5000 or text a tip to