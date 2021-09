I know New York Mets fans are feeling the agita in their chest. The real-life, non-fantasy, version of what has happened this season has not gone swimmingly well. After so much anticipation and a team that somehow clawed its way into first place and remained there with a depleted roster, things have taken a turn for the worst. The team is no longer in the thick of the playoff race. Finishing above .500 could even end up as a challenge.