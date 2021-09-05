CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

MDHHS, Wayne County recommend evacuation for areas of Flat Rock due to hazardous fumes from gas leak

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING (MDHHS) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Wayne County Health Department (WCHD) are recommending residents of the Flat Rock area bounded by I-75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff Road to the south evacuate their homes until further notice due to the potential risks caused by fumes from a gasoline leak from a storage tank at the Ford Motor Co.’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

