Too Many Jobs, Not Enough People – State Senator Dan Hegeman
As I travel through the great northwest part of our state, I hear a familiar theme from employers. Throughout most of this year, they have been telling me how desperate they are for employees. Some of those business owners who had to either close or reduce hours last year now have to keep business hours shorter than they prefer, simply because they do not have enough people working to keep the front door open from 8 to 5.nodawaybroadcasting.com
