CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Film Room: Steven Sims A Ray-Ray McCloud Clone, Insurance

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a number of interesting roster moves after final cuts for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one practice squad addition stands above some of the others in the Steel City. The addition of former Washington Football Team receiver Steven Sims stands out as the most intriguing addition to the 16-man practice squad by general manager Kevin Colbert as the Steelers added a third-year NFL receiver with more than 700 total snaps on offense and nearly 200 more snaps on special teams.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Washington Football Team#The Football Team#The New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Wft#The Philadelphia Eagles#Cowboys#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLpaonlinecasino.com

Colin Cowherd’s 2021 NFL Predictions: He Hates the Eagles and Says the Steelers are Over

Before he gets the Blazin’ 5 fires burning, Colin Cowherd makes season-long predictions. Last year, Cowherd picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East (they didn’t). This year, his expectations are flipped. Cowherd expects the Eagles to finish 3-14 which would put them tied with the Houston Texans for the worst record in the NFL. Ouch.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Week 1 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Mondeaux, Rader, Samuels, White

Just like was the case in 2020, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be able to protect four players on their practice squad every week as part of the new rules designed to help out teams that might be dealing with COVID-19 issues. On Tuesday, the Steelers named their four protected practice squad platers for Week 1 and that list includes some very recognizable names.
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Tomlin’s Best Week One Wins

Out of the gate, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a tall task to open the 2021 season, travelling to Buffalo to play the Bills Week One. Pittsburgh is the underdog and rightfully so with question marks around the offensive line, T.J. Watt’s status, and other concerns. Buffalo’s one of the favorites to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Crown after meeting each other in the title game last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers practice squad WR Steven Sims will put McCloud on short leash

Steven Sims was impressive at times for Washington. Here’s why the Steelers new practice squad receiver will put Ray-Ray McCloud on a short leash. When the Steelers were forced to cut their roster down to just 53 players last summer, many were surprised to see that it was Ray-Ray McCloud, not Ryan Switzer, who made the final cut for Pittsburgh as the team’s fifth wide receiver. While McCloud was a solid return man in 2020, I wouldn’t go as far as to say that his spot on the roster is going to be secure all season.
NFLdhspress.com

NFL Season Predictions: Buffalo Stampedes to a Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills- This is the team that I believe will win the Super Bowl. They have arguably a top 10 defense and offense. With QB Josh Allen recently signing a massive deal worth up to $288 million over the span of six seasons, the Bills have locked up their franchise cornerstone for years to come. Also returning is WR Stefon Diggs, who was one of the best in the league. Record prediction: 14-3.
NFLSteelers Depot

Coaches Keeping It Simple For Ahkello Witherspoon ‘To Keep My Brain Free’

We know that the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon last week. We know that he is an outside corner, and he confirmed today that he played on both sides. We don’t know a lot more than that, right now. When asked if he received more work beyond the ‘look’ team (that is, the scout team), he deferred to the coaches.
NFLSteelers Depot

Watch: The Depot 180 — September 7 — Episode 154

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Should Muse Idea Of Claiming Tanner Muse If Indeed Waived Healthy By Raiders

Is the Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster now set in stone for the team’s Week 1 road game against the Buffalo Bills? It’s certainly hard to say for sure right now on this Monday and especially with other teams still waiving young players that could make for interesting adds. In fact, the Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly be waiving one such player on Monday in linebacker Tanner Muse, a third-round draft pick of theirs from just a year ago.
NFLSteelers Depot

Ahkello Witherspoon Evasive When Asked About Practice Reps, Playing Time

One of the first skills one should expect to learn when joining the Pittsburgh Steelers is how to answer questions in front of the media—or rather, perhaps, how to not answer them. Head coach Mike Tomlin has become a master of answering questions by not answering them, though more recently, he has been more direct about his non-answers, to the point where actual answers are met with surprise, in which he takes a certain glee.
NFLSteelers Depot

ESPN: TE Pat Freiermuth Is Steelers’ 2021 Breakout Candidate

The Pittsburgh Steelers had eight of nine 2021 draft picks make the 53-man roster this year. Four of them were listed as starters on the team’s first official depth chart for the regular season, with the biggest surprise being second-round tight end Pat Freiermuth being listed as co-starter along with veteran Eric Ebron.
NFLSteelers Depot

CB Witherspoon Surprised By Move, But Adjusting To New Setting In Pittsburgh

It was an eventful conclusion to training camp and the preseason for fifth-year cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon earned a one year, $4 million contract from his former rival the Seattle Seahawks after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, to compete for a key role in the Seattle secondary. Then on Aug. 31, he found out he had not only made the Seahawks’ 53-man roster, but was one of the most experienced cornerbacks on the roster.
NFLSteelers Depot

Man Coverage Heavy Steelers’ Defense Meshing With Witherspoon’s Skillset

Ahkello Witherspoon has only been in Pittsburgh for a couple of days. But he already feels like the Steelers’ scheme is a great fit for him. Talking with reporters following his first team practice Monday, Witherspoon said Pittsburgh runs a different defense than what he’s used to. And that’s a good thing.
NFLSteelers Depot

Winning Possession Downs Critical For Steelers To Win Opener

I’ll admit it’s cliche and obvious to signal “winning on third down” as a key to winning a game. It’s sorta like saying the guy who wins the Daytona 500 is the one who drives the fastest and doesn’t crash. But Mike Tomlin harped on that point – possession downs...
Pittsburgh, PASteelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – T Dan Moore Jr. – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFLSteelers Depot

Tomlin Now Ready To See ‘Complete Sample Size’ From New Steelers ILB Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars nearly four weeks ago and while he only played in one preseason game since being acquired, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday during his press conference that he likes what he’s seen so far out of the player.

Comments / 0

Community Policy