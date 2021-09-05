BCTV Daily Dispatch 5 Sept 21: Rick and Morty, WWE, What If…? & More

I got a little bit of reason for everything I've done. I might just serenade the moonlight. And I get so lonely in this crowd. I want to scream but make no sound. And yeah I'm lost but maybe I'll be fine. Cause when I'm in over my head, I hear the words you said. That someone out there's listening to the same song. Feeling the same way that I do. Make me a believer pick up the receiver. And tell me you feel just like… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to Better Than Ezra for our take on "I Do" (video below), welcome back to BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your reading enjoyment. Today's line-up covers everything from Disney Plus' What If…? and the WWE to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine… from The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow and STARZ's Heels to AMC's "The Walking Dead" universe and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks.