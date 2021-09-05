CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

BCTV Daily Dispatch 5 Sept 21: Rick and Morty, WWE, What If…? & More

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI got a little bit of reason for everything I've done. I might just serenade the moonlight. And I get so lonely in this crowd. I want to scream but make no sound. And yeah I'm lost but maybe I'll be fine. Cause when I'm in over my head, I hear the words you said. That someone out there's listening to the same song. Feeling the same way that I do. Make me a believer pick up the receiver. And tell me you feel just like… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to Better Than Ezra for our take on "I Do" (video below), welcome back to BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your reading enjoyment. Today's line-up covers everything from Disney Plus' What If…? and the WWE to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine… from The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow and STARZ's Heels to AMC's "The Walking Dead" universe and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat#The Bctv Daily Dispatch#Disney Plus#Adult Swim#Nbc#Starz#Amc#Paramount Plus#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Rick and Morty Gets Another Live-Action Teaser with 'Pickle Rick' Theme

Adult Swim has just released a new Rick and Morty ad reimagining the characters in live-action, the second of its type to be released so far. Previously, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Jaeden Martell (It, It: Chapter Two) appeared as the live-action versions of the titular duo, and it wasn't long before the clip went viral. The newest video, which you can watch below, alludes to the Emmy-winning episode "Pickle Rick."
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Reveals What Happens When Rick Actually Replaces Morty

Rick and Morty reveals what happens when Rick actually replaces Morty with the final episodes of Season 5! The fifth season of the series has been fairly light on huge canonical shifts that fans were hoping to see following the events of the fourth season finale, but that changed with the first of Season 5's final two episodes as it pulled on one of the major strings that had been developing over the course of the season. Fans saw as Rick and Morty were separating from one another, and the fifth season finally made good on this promise.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Latest Rick and Morty Live-Action Teaser Hints at Many More Adventures to Come

Following the nail-biting two-part finale of the fifth season of Rick and Morty with "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack", Adult Swim have gifted fans with another live action promo starring Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd alongside It star Jaeden Martell. With the latest series now in our rear-view mirror, the clip has Lloyd going full-on enraged Rick Sanchez as he teases many more adventures to come...
TV SeriesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans treated to more Christopher Llyod, Jaden Martell live action clips

If you’re one of the many “Rick and Morty” fans who were delighted by last week’s live action clip of the show, rejoice, for there’s more where that came from. The following clips posted to the Adult Swim Twitter page continue to feature Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as Rick and Morty, respectively, as they bring the character to life in all their 3D glory.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Link Tank: You Could Win a Rick and Morty Swag Package

Rearing to see the season finale of Rick and Morty Season 5? We’ve got the perfect giveaway to hold you over until then! Win Seasons 1-3 on Blu-ray & Digital, alongside an awesome prize pack, full of Rick and Morty Collectible Nesting Dolls (SOLD OUT everywhere), 1000-piece puzzle of Rick’s Serenity Toilet (yes, that episode), Dungeons & Dragons: Rick and Morty Edition, and more!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 August 21: The Umbrella Academy Wraps It Up

Look in my eyes, what do you see? The cult of personality. I know your anger, I know your dreams. I've been everything you want to be. I'm the cult of personality. Like Mussolini and Kennedy. I'm the cult of personality. The… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Living Colour (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- including a double dose of The Umbrella Academy anticipation. The line-up of newbies for Saturday include Dave Chappelle looking back on past Saturday Night Live hosting gigs, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol gets a better trailer, Stargirl ups two for Season 3, LaKeith Stanfield joins The Changeling, a question about Adam Cole's future, and FOX & USA Network not WWE fans. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty & The Art of Crafting a Fart; Season 5 Finale Preview

With only days to go until the one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, we've already made our concerns known about what that "5 Seasons of the Schwiftiest Duo" video that Adult Swim released could mean for the season-ender (more on that here). Thankfully, the fine folks behind the dimension-hopping duo were kind enough to offer another arts-n-crafts DIY project. Previously, we learned how to craft a very meaty Scary Terry. And this time around, it's how to whip up a fart. Actually, that should be "Fart"… from S02E02 "Mortynight Run". And this one's so easy even we could do it…
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 30 August 21: RIP TV Icon Ed Asner (1929-2021)

With waves of love & respect to the late, great Ed Asner (1929-2021), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape (otherwise known as the BCTV Daily Dispatch) as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with WWE woes and a Lucifer & Cowboy Bebop tag team still topping the list. Our Monday newbies include an American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3 preview, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney & Glenn Howerton go "The Dukes of Hazard", a review of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5, Adventure Time takes us down to "Wizard City", and Philip Hinchcliff believes 25-minute episodes of Doctor Who work better. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Writer Opens Up About Rick and Morty's Big Break Up

One Rick and Morty writer has opened up about the duo's big break up in Season 5's big finale! Adult Swim aired the final two episodes in a special two-part event, and it was immediately clear that the two episodes were going to be related to one another when at the end of the first half, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," the titular duo decided to actually go their separate ways. Fans have seen them slowly distancing themselves from one another throughout the rest of the season to that point, but that episode truly cemented it with their break up.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Seasons 6 & 7 Of Rick & Morty Being Written Now

Rick & Morty Season 5 is finishing its first run right now, and fans are already eager to know when the next two seasons will be done. Spencer Grammer, who voices Morty’s older sister Summer, reports that seasons 6 & 7 are being written now!. Writing and creating new episodes...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Review: The Art of Rick and Morty: Volume Two

As we head into a weekend that will feature Rick and Morty Season Five, it’s incredible to see how far this franchise has come. Once thought of as “the show co-created by the guy who brought you Community”, Rick and Morty has launched the careers for the likes of Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan, and a slew of now Marvel producers that are slowly seeping into an aging MCU hoping to reinvigorate some sort of life back into the comic book movie fandom which, right now, is desperately struggling with both Marvel and DC registering bombs over the summer, and with Shang-Chi not getting Chinese distribution, the bubble very well may have burst on the Marvel/DC fandom.
ComicsComicBook

Rick And Morty Cosplay Hits The Seas With Mr. Nimbus

Rick And Morty's fifth season took the opportunity to poke fun at some major characters and themes from the world of pop culture, with the Smith family encountering the likes of demons akin to the Cenobites from the Hellraiser films and running into giant robots that they piloted akin to the lions of Voltron. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit the nemesis of Rick, Mr. Nimbus, who held more than a few things in common with Marvel's Submariner, the king of Atlantis who has yet to make his introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

This Cartoon Is More Popular Than Rick And Morty On HBO Max

If you haven’t heard of Rick and Morty we want to know what rock you’ve been living under! The comedic sci-fi series has a massive fanbase and even Zack Snyder has said he’d be willing to direct a movie about the franchise. With the latest season airing now, the show has topped the charts as the most popular on HBO Max for 27 days in a row — until now.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Rick and Morty' casts Christopher Lloyd as live-action Rick

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Rick and Morty has found its live-action version of Rick. The animated sci-fi comedy series shared a teaser Friday featuring Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez. The video shows Rick (Lloyd) and his grandson Morty, played by It actor Jaeden Martell, emerge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy