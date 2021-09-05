Large Batch Green Smoothie [Vegan]
Add all the ingredients to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!. This smoothie makes 3 large servings or 4 small servings. To make this recipe higher in protein, you can add more hemp hearts to taste. This smoothie isn’t made to be a filling breakfast. Instead, it’s great enjoyed as a snack or as a “juice” with breakfast. You can use kale instead of spinach if preferred. You don't have to use Gala apples for this recipe; use your favorite apples. There’s no need to peel the apples, just remove the core. If you don’t like a strong ginger taste, start with 1/2 a tablespoon. You can also skip it if preferred.www.onegreenplanet.org
