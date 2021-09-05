Marvel Avengers/X-Men 30th Anniversary MAX 1993 Yearbook At Auction

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already shown us time travel, the multiverse, a new Captain America, and even New Jersey. But so far it has given us no indication of the state of the Avengers in the post-Endgame MCU. The struggle to defeat Thanos cost the lives of two of the six founding Avengers, and a third willfully retired afterwards. That doesn’t leave a ton of characters to run the group — much less to fund it without Tony Stark involved. So it’s a fair question: Do the Avengers even exist anymore in the post-Endgame MCU?