Marvel Avengers/X-Men 30th Anniversary MAX 1993 Yearbook At Auction
The Marvel Avengers/X-Men (MAX) Yearbook from 1993 was intended to celebrate 30 years of the X-Men and Avengers with 32 pages of pin-up artwork of both X-Men and Avengers with no advertisements. It includes work by Andy Kubert, Joe Quesada, SJB Jones, Bob Dvorak, Steve Epting, Tom Palmer, Matthew Ryan, Bob Larkin, Lou Harrison, Mark Pacella, Dan Panosian, Joe Madureira, Kevin Conrad, Greg Capullo, Hector Collazo, John Beatty, Mark Farmer, Harry Candelario, Lee Weeks, Kerry Gammill, John Beatty, Dave Ross, Tim Dzon, Jan Duursema, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jimmy Palmiotti, Al Milgrom, Mike Mckone, Steve Moncuse, Jeff Johnson and Mark Mckenna.bleedingcool.com
