Lexington, KY

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rainy Sunday before a beautiful Labor Day

By Ally Blake
WKYT 27
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! We are off to a rainy start across most of the Commonwealth. Just the kind of weather that makes you want to not leave your bed. Temps are in the 60s and will increase into the low to mid-70s into the day. Heavier showers are likely earlier on in the day and by lunchtime, the showers should be light and scattered. Additionally, by sunset, the rain should completely move on out of our area and we will be left with some lingering clouds. Overnight the clouds should dissipate.

Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
#Labor Day#Wkyt#Commonwealth
