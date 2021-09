Today’s recipe is so simple to make that you probably will want to just blush modestly and change the subject when people ask how you made them. Why? Because with four common ingredients you probably have in your kitchen right now and a little time, you can have these truly delicious Frozen Peanut Butter Balls ready to bring smiles to the faces of all the folks you love and the only “cooking” involved takes less than two minutes - in the microwave!