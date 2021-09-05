CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HP Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on gaming PCs, laptops & monitors

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Labor Day sales are on their way, but some offers are already available for you to shop ahead of the holiday. If you’re planning to buy a new computer or to invest in accessories, you should take advantage of the HP Labor Day sales so that you can stretch your budget. You’ll be able to buy more things and afford products that were previously beyond your budget with the help of HP Labor Day deals.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Laptops On Sale#Software#Hp Labor Day Sale 2021#Hp Chromebook#Chrome Os#Intel Celeron#Intel Uhd#Freesync#Displayport#Hdmi#Hp Smart#Intel Core I5#Intel Iris Xe Graphics#The Hp Pavilion X360
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ElectronicsT3.com

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

Finding the best Samsung TV deals across the net is quite the challenge, thanks to a plethora of retailers and sites offering these premium quality TV sets year round. While Samsung TVs aren't cheap to come by, there are deals and discounts to be found if you know just where to look.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Labor Day sales: Deals on LG OLED TV, Weber grill, Dyson vacuum, laptops and more

It's Labor Day Weekend, and Labor Day sales are in full swing! This holiday weekend is typically rife with sales, bringing deals on everything from grills and vacuums to apparel, laptops and gaming chairs. It's basically the Black Friday at the end of the summer. On the electronics front, the Best Buy Labor Day sale joins steep discounts from HP, Lenovo and more, so you're set if you need new electronics for work or school. It's also a good time to stock up on hiking gear, invest in a new mattress or upgrade to a new TV without breaking the bank.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell’s best back-to-school laptop is ridiculously cheap today

Back to school is here once again. If you’re still looking for the perfect student laptop for you or your child, then you’ll want to check out the student laptop deals going on now at Dell. The New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is on sale now at Dell for just $392, marked down $138 from its regular price of $530. This laptop features an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor for super fast speeds, a 128GB Solid State Drive, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection capability, and it comes equipped with Windows 11, so you can get right to work straight out of the box.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Early Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Electronics Today

The Walmart Labor Day sale has begun early and with it are some amazing discounts on the best-known electronics out there. Whether you’re looking for the latest AirPods Pro, a new TV, a new laptop, or simply a new tablet, there’s a great offer for you here. The early Walmart Labor Day sale is your chance to save a fortune now rather than waiting for the holiday itself and that means some fantastic opportunities to delve into the many laptop deals and Chromebook deals if you missed out as part of the back-to-school sales. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something even more portable, it’s worth checking out the tablet deals going on as well as the iPad deals to find the right offer for you. Hit the button below to see everything that the Walmart Labor Day sale has to offer or read on while we take you through the pick of the bunch.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy may have just won Labor Day with this 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a massive TV then you need to head to Best Buy right now. It’s possible to snap up a Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV for just $1,000 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, there’s a massive saving of $600 to be enjoyed here alongside the similarly massive TV screen. The deal is only available today — Labor Day — so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to be fast. You won’t want to miss out.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Lenovo Labor Day laptop deals: Discounted ThinkPads, Yogas, Legions and more

Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with the latest AMD and Intel processors, the newest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to Legion gaming models, are available at deep discounts as Lenovo is slashing prices for its annual Labor Day sale.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell XPS 15 laptops are $500 off right now — but hurry!

Whether you’re a professional who’s looking at laptop deals to use for work, or a parent who’s searching for student laptop deals for your child in preparation for the new school year, you can’t go wrong with Dell laptop deals. For powerful and dependable machines, you should aim to buy from the Dell XPS deals, which currently include this $500 discount for the Dell XPS 15 that brings the touchscreen laptop’s price down to just $1,450 from its original price of $1,950.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface Laptops, Chromebooks and more are on sale

We keep on finding great deals over at Amazon.com, where several Microsoft Surface laptops and Chromebooks are on sale. First up, we see that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a 14 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This means that you can get your new Windows laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage for $600.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Labor Day sale preview: Save $200 on Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3060 graphics

Lenovo's Labor Day sale preview takes up to 56% off select Lenovo laptops. During the sale, you can save big on our favorite AMD Ryzen-charged RTX 3060 gaming notebook. One standout deal is the 2021 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,499. Normally, this gaming laptop would set you back $1,699, so that's a $200 discount. This is its biggest discount yet and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the summer.
ComputersIGN

Daily Deals: A Weekend of Gaming Laptop Sales

This weekend has brought with it a plethora of PC sales for you to browse over. Lenovo has a wide variety of offerings in both the laptop and desktop space, while MSI and Newegg both have their own products up for sale in those categories as well. If that's not what you're after, we've also got the latest from Samsung's cellphones discounted, cheap SD cards, Transformer figurines on sale and more.
Electronicsthenerdstash.com

HP Omen 27i Monitor Review: Riveting Gaming Experience!

HP Omen caters to the gaming enthusiast of the world! We began introducing their products in 2020 first with the OMEN Encoder Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and then with the Vector Wireless Mouse. We will continue to share this HP series with you starting with one of their gaming monitors. The HP Omen 27i is a 1440p 165Hz IPS gaming monitor measuring at 27″ while bringing a fast, colorful, responsive, and riveting gaming experience.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Lenovo Intel Gamer Days Sale Starts Now, Save on Legion RTX 30 Series Gaming Laptops and PCs

Lenovo is kicking off its Intel Gamer Days Sale event today, and you'll find some great deals on gaming laptops and PCs equipped with RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 video cards. Best of all, you won't have to wait too long for most of these configs to ship out. This event runs for only 10 days, and it's your best chance to score a great deal on a gaming PC before Black Friday. In other deal news, save on the newly announced Forza 5 Limited Edition Xbox controller or the high-end Xbox Elite Series 2 Xbox controller, get the lowest price ever on a pair of Sony active noise cancelling wireless headphones, or pick up the re-released Oculus Quest 2 with double the storage for the same price. These deals and more below.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

HP Labor Day sale: HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for $569

HP's Labor Day sale offers sitewide savings on select HP laptops and peripherals. And for a limited time, save an extra 5% off select products valued at over $599. Right now, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for $569directly from HP. That's $180 off this 2-in-1 laptop's normal price of $750 and one of the best Labor Day deals we've seen so far.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now

If you’re in the market for a high performance tablet, then you need to check out the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet for $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular ticket price of $1,200 when you order it from Staples. This tablet features an extra large 12.3-inch display with touchscreen capabilities, a super fast Intel i5 processor, and an ultra-slim and lightweight design so you can take it with you everywhere you go. Whether you’re a creative professional or looking for a reliable student laptop, you’re sure to be impressed by the Surface Pro 7 tablet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy