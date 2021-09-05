CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Democrat and Republican from Pennsylvania are part of a unique group in an increasingly polarized country

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cartwright and Brian Fitzpatrick are political anomalies. The two Eastern Pennsylvania congressmen come from different political parties: Cartwright is a Democrat from the Scranton area, while Fitzpatrick is a Republican from Southeastern Bucks County. But the political pressures they face are not that dissimilar. In 2020, despite Cartwright winning by more than 3 percentage points, former President Donald Trump carried his district. That same year, President Joe Biden won Fitzpatrick's district but the Republican congressman won by a staggering 13 percentage points.

