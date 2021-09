Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl) “First off, before we start, I just want to make sure that our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody in Louisiana. With what that team went through – they had to relocate to Houston, take a 10-hour bus ride just to get to Houston. When you look at the news, and I don’t watch the news very much, but when you see that, it has been devastating. Just our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody in Louisiana.