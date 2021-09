If the whole thing weren’t such a worrying sign of the state of mind of a certain unhinged segment of our society, it would be just plain pathetic. A rally in support of those arrested and charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol has been planned for Sept. 18. What would be best, of course, would be for the plan to fizzle nearly completely, to attract maybe two or three right-wing fanatics who can spend a few minutes together wondering what happened to all of their comrades in arms.