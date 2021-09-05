How Old Movies Predicted Life In the 2020s Would Be

Let’s face it: The 2020s are not off to the best start. Wars, pandemics, hurricanes. It’s just a lot. But it could always be worse — much, much worse. For the proof of that, you need only watch one of the many films that Hollywood produced over the past century imagining what life would be like in the far-flung future of the 2020s. From the early days of cinema — before there was even sound in motion pictures — there hasn’t been a lot of optimism about what society would look like right now, or even if society would survive into the 2020s at all. So from a point of view filtered through these movies, we’re actually doing ... sort of okay?