CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Old Movies Predicted Life In the 2020s Would Be

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s face it: The 2020s are not off to the best start. Wars, pandemics, hurricanes. It’s just a lot. But it could always be worse — much, much worse. For the proof of that, you need only watch one of the many films that Hollywood produced over the past century imagining what life would be like in the far-flung future of the 2020s. From the early days of cinema — before there was even sound in motion pictures — there hasn’t been a lot of optimism about what society would look like right now, or even if society would survive into the 2020s at all. So from a point of view filtered through these movies, we’re actually doing ... sort of okay?

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#2020s#Skynet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Life Isn’t Always As Exciting As The Movies, Even In Montana

Montana is getting lots of Hollywood love with the whole Yellowstone series. With the announcement of Season 4 just around the corner, the excitement continues to build. The epic drama has taken the country by storm with millions watching. This, no doubt will result in tourism dollars and that is great for the economy. So, can a show or a movie actually make you want to visit or move to a place?
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

This ‘Black Widow’ Alternate Ending Would Have Changed the Movie Drastically

The following post contains spoilers for Black Widow, both the version we got and another version we didn‘t see, if such a thing can be spoiled. The ending of Black Widow was always a bit of a foregone conclusion. The movie was a prequel (that will happen when you make something about a character who died two years ago). In Black Widow’s final moments, we see Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha assume a new costume (or, from our perspective, an old costume) in honor of her fellow Widow (and adopted sister) Yelena. Then she gets a Quinjet, and heads off to free the rest of the Avengers from the Raft, filling in the gap in her story between the movies Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
MoviesTVOvermind

Would Deadpool Work As A PG-13 Movie?

In 1983, the world was introduced to the “merc with the mouth” in the New Mutants #98 comics. It would be over two decades later when Deadpool would finally make his live-action debut in X Men Origins: Wolverine. Surprisingly, the “merc with the mouth” didn’t have much to say in the comic book film. After the backlash that the Deadpool character received in the Wolverine movie, Wade Wilson would be given another shot, but this time in his own solo movie, Deadpool.
TV & VideosRaindance

How Netflix Picks Movies To Buy

Every indie filmmaker seems to have the same goal: Sell a film to Netflix. But few understand the criteria Netflix uses to pick their films. Most assume that Netflix acquires films just the same as any other traditional studio like Warner Bros. or Universal. In reality though, Netflix operates with...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Polarizing Superhero Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Ask anybody on the internet what they think about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, and you’re bound to get a different answer each time. It’s either a massively ambitious, fitfully entertaining but ultimately misguided blockbuster that snapped under the weight of its own narrative, or the Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull of the comic book genre.
MoviesPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Vin Diesel May Have Revealed the Title of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Fast & Furious is (supposedly) nearing the end of the road, with the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11. (Some sites describe them as one big two-part movie, like the final Harry Potters, but c’mon; a big two-part movie is really just two movies, let’s not pretend it’s not.) The films will be directed by Justin Lin and star the usual assortment of hot-rodding heroes, led by Vin Diesel, the franchise’s stalwart lead from the beginning. Production is set to begin in a few months.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Best ’90s Movies Worth Adding to Your Blu-ray Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The ’90s might just be the biggest and best decade when it comes to showcasing high school hierarchies om film. Rom-coms featuring rich and popular teens, football jocks, and the lonely outcast struggling to fit in come to mind, along with memorable fashions (plaids skirts, baggy pants, oversized suit jackets, midriff shirts, you get the idea). The ’90s was also a time where filmmaking evolved....
MoviesNewsTimes

Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay - Kenneth Branagh's Personal Story Could Hit Home with the Scribes

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MoviesCollider

Nicolas Cage to Star in Western Movie ‘The Old Way'

Hot off his acclaimed performance in Pig, Nicolas Cage is picking up his six-shooter as he will now be the lead actor in the upcoming Western, The Old Way. Along with the previously announced Butcher's Crossing, this marks the first time the celebrated actor will be a part of a conventional Western with both of these entries into the genre shooting back-to-back in Montana.
Moviescanoncity.org

Old Timey Movies

The Friends of the Museum is bringing back this year “Old Timey Movie” night. They will be showing one movie per night on the evenings of Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24. The movies will begin at 6:30 pm on both nights. This program is free and open to the public but there is a suggested donation of $4.00. Space is limited so registration is required at museum.canoncity.org. Please register online or contact the museum for more information.
TV ShowsGamespot

24 Best Movies To Watch On HBO Max (September 2021)

HBO Max launched in Ma​​y 2020, and has continued to expand over the past year, adding original movies and TV shows, anime, kids content, and catalog items from both Warner Bros.' vault and licensed content from other companies. As with other streaming platforms that offer a lot of content, the problem isn't lack of things to watch--it's knowing what to choose.
Beauty & FashionMiami Herald

How Edgar Wright’s ‘Soho’ was inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’

A movie with "night" right there in the title did indeed require weeks of night shoots. "Last Night in Soho," the new film from director Edgar Wright, co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, is a horror-thriller of kaleidoscopic colors and emotions. It has the signature lightness of touch but an altogether darker, more intense tone compared with previous Wright films such as "Baby Driver," "The World's End" or "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."

Comments / 0

Community Policy