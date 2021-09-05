India's Tokyo 2020 Paralympics heroes: 19 medals, 17 superstars, 1 unforgettable fortnight

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from there on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total. The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 62 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 29.The Russian Paralympic Committee is third on 25, while the United States and Ukraine make up the top five.The medal table below will be updated at the end of each day’s events. (L-R: Golds, silvers, bronzes, total.)1China6238321322Great Britain292328803RPC251633744USA242415635Ukraine153319676Brazil141117427Netherlands1499328Australia132120549Italy1118144310Azerbaijan10141511Spain91252612Islamic Republic of Iran7611413France69183314Germany56142515Japan56112216Uzbekistan5461517Mexico5171318Belarus511719Hungary423920Israel421721Poland3481522New Zealand332823Belgium3271224Ireland321624Switzerland321626Nigeria312627South Africa311528Jordan301429Colombia2581530India2531031Tunisia241732Venezuela222633Slovakia221534Chile220435Cuba211435Denmark211437Norway202438Canada1751339Austria141640South Korea1391341Turkey1381242Kazakhstan130443Algeria124743Thailand124745Sweden121446Czech Republic111347Malaysia110248Ecuador101248Finland101248Sri Lanka101251Ethiopia100151Mongolia100151Singapore100154Egypt042655Latvia032556Georgia030357Bulgaria020258Greece015659Argentina012359Indonesia012358Romania011261Iraq011261Romania011263Costa Rica010163Croatia010163Kuwait010163Namibia010163Slovenia010163Vietnam010169Lithuania002270Chinese Taipei001170Cyprus001170El Salvador001170Hong Kong, China001170Kenya001170Montenegro001170Morocco001170Oman001170Portugal001170Uganda001170United Arab Emirates0011 Read More Tokyo Paralympics: What do the swimming S codes meanParalympic classifications explained: What do the categories mean?Tokyo 2021 Paralympics live: Sarah Storey wins gold medal in cycling