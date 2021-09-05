CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Tokyo 2020 Paralympics heroes: 19 medals, 17 superstars, 1 unforgettable fortnight

By Anirudh Menon
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, India had won 12 medals (4 golds) in the history of the Paralympics. A fortnight in Japan later, that tally is now at 31 medals (9 gold, 12 silver, 10 bronze). Meet the 17 Indian superstars who won 19 medals (5 gold, 8...

www.espn.com

