Deadline Day Deals: Welcome to FPL Analysis

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United once again, over a decade after starring for the club between 2003-09, but it's not about nostalgia for the star forward. "This is why I'm here," he said in an interview on the team's website. "I am not here for vacation. ... I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again. I am capable, me and my teammates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years."