Connecticut State

FBI: Hate crimes rising in CT, following national trend

By Tara O'Neill
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a national trend, there was an increase in reported hate crimes in Connecticut last year, according to data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s 2020 hate crime statistics report, released last week, cited 7,759 criminal incidents and 10,532 related offenses nationally that were motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.

