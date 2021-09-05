CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky governor calls special session on handling COVID-19

By bluegrasslive
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFSCm_0bnAziQO00

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that he’s calling Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as the state struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The return of lawmakers to the state Capitol starts Tuesday and marks a dramatic power shift in coronavirus-related policymaking in the Bluegrass State following a landmark court ruling. Since the pandemic hit Kentucky, the governor mostly acted unilaterally in setting statewide virus policies, but the state Supreme Court shifted those decisions to the legislature.

“Now, that burden will fall in large part on the General Assembly,” Beshear said Saturday. “It will have to carry much of that weight to confront unpopular choices and to make decisions that balance many things, including the lives and the possible deaths of our citizens.”

Beshear had sole authority to call a special session and set the agenda. At a news conference Saturday, he outlined pandemic issues he wants lawmakers to consider, including policies on mask-wearing and school schedules amid growing school closures due to virus outbreaks. But GOP House and Senate supermajorities will decide what measures ultimately pass.

Beshear told reporters Saturday he’s had good conversations with top GOP lawmakers and that draft legislation was exchanged.

Republican House Speaker David Osborne said the proposals offered by lawmakers were the “culmination of 18 months of research, discussion and input from groups and individuals directly engaged in responding to this pandemic.”

“While we are not yet in agreement regarding the specific language of the legislation we will consider, we are continuing discussions and have agreed it is in the best interests of our commonwealth to move forward with the call,” Osborne said in a statement.

Lawmakers will be asked to extend the pandemic-related state of emergency until mid-January, when the legislature would be back in regular session, Beshear said. They will be asked to review his virus-related executive orders and other actions by his administration, the governor said.

Comments / 16

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
783
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
David Osborne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Special Session#Covid 19#Kentucky Governor#Democratic#Republican#The General Assembly#Gop#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawmakers kill statewide school mask mandate

Kentucky lawmakers, many not wearing masks, voted Thursday to scrap a statewide mask mandate in public schools and shifted masking decisions to local school boards, acting in a special session as the state’s worst COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm hospitals. The GOP-dominated legislature set education policies in response to disruptions...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawmakers reconvene to shape response to COVID-19

Republican lawmakers took initial steps Tuesday to block statewide mask mandates, showing their preference for local decision-making on the issue as they reconvened for a special session to assert their dominance in shaping Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a daylong burst of action, a Senate committee advanced a...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky reports more than 5,000 virus cases, 24 new deaths

Kentucky’s coronavirus surge continued Friday as the state reported 5,111 coronavirus cases and 24 new virus-related deaths, all pointing toward what Gov. Andy Beshear called “a scary time” for unvaccinated Kentuckians. “The Delta variant continues to burn through Kentucky, and right now is one of the most dangerous times we’ve...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Instructional aide at Kentucky school dies from COVID-19

An instructional assistant at an eastern Kentucky elementary school died from COVID-19 as the fast-spreading delta variant has sparked outbreaks in several school districts. Heather Antle, an aide at Lee County Elementary, died Sunday. Antle was an involved member of the school community who “brought great joy to the students and staff that she worked with,” Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson said in a statement posted to social media.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments

The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in four cases this week, officials said. Two cases will be heard on Wednesday and two will be heard on Thursday, a statement from the court clerk said. The first case involves whether a University of Kentucky doctor made a protected disclosure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy