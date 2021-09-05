Fruit in Food Database

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The green tick listings are not *necessarily* correct either...just three people thought they probably were. Any food you eat is just for the portion you eat...I use the first one in the list when searching for "bananas raw" - it is the admin entered one, you can tell by clicking the drop-down menu on the portion sizes (there will be a long list of various portion choices)

Fruit sugars and maintaining weight?

If you eat more calories than your body needs, you will gain weight. That's all there is to it. You may find it hard not to overeat if you consume too much sugar, but it's not the sugar in the fruit itself that's going to make you gain weight. No....
Orange Fruit Dip

Orange Fruit Dip is sweet, tangy, and popping with the flavors of orange! This dip is perfect for pairing with your favorite fruits. Earlier this week, I actually went shopping inside our local grocery store instead of doing curbside pickup. I’ve definitely popped into the store here and there to pickup a couple of random items, but I haven’t done a complete in-store shop in what seems like forever.
Adding a new food

Hi why the system ask for Servings per container when we add food, this information is irrelevant, the same food like tomate juice can be found in many container size. it may be present but not mandatory. What will be more practical is to be able to add the quantity...
Fruit Infused Water

Fruit infused water is perfect for a hot summer day. If you have never tried making water infused with fruits before, you are missing out on a flavorful way to enjoy water. Water that is both refreshing and delicious is a big hit at cookouts and barbecues. This post contains...
Blueberries, a native fruit and superfood

Blueberries, one of the first named “superfoods,” are one of the few fruits native to North America. Native American tribes have coveted them for hundreds of years, calling them “star berries” for the five-point “star” at the blossom end of the berry. The brilliantly hued berries were believed to protect...
Fruit-Flavored Aerated Gummies

Starburst Airs is the newest innovation from Starburst and it promises to share "a next generation aerated gummi candy" with the world. The light and pillowy candies have an all-new inflated texture, plus all the familiar flavors that fans have fallen in love with. The soft and squishy Starburst Airs candies can be found in flavors like cherry, lemon, strawberry and orange, and they offer a totally new way to experience Starburst. For those who love all things sour, there are also kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, passion fruit and mango flavors that can be found in the 4.3-ounce Sour Tropical packs.
Outside: Heavy Fruit Years

This fall looks to be a good year for nut producing trees like hickory and beech, and oak acorns aren’t looking bad either. Fruit and nut production varies from year to year, and the reasons are many. Sometimes when a tree is in declining health or enduring some form of...
Fluffy Fruit Dip

4 oz. Neufchatel (1/3 fat cream cheese) Combine cream cheese, Greek yogurt, vanilla, and sugar in a food processor. In a larger bowl, fold whipped topping into cream cheese mixture. Serve chilled with fruit, graham crackers, and pretzels.
Have extra fruit? Try one of these delicious fruit crumbles

Spring is here, and here’s to celebrating getting the sun back with some deliciously sweet dishes! Fruit crumbles are a sure way to indulge in some light yet hearty desserts in the in-between weather. Best for brunches, braai or festive occasions, they’re quite easy to make. Here’s a selection of a few fruit crumbles to welcome the new season.
Upcycled Fruit Rums

Caribbean spiced rum brand Hawksbill makes the most of excess fruit to craft its new Mango and Pineapple expressions in an attempt to "stamp out food wastage." These spiced rum products support the brand's sustainability goals and zero-waste ethos by making the most of fruits that would otherwise be discarded.
What Fruits Can Dogs Eat?

As you know, I love preparing special treats–from dog chews and biscuits to frozen dog treats–for Tiki and Barli. But it’s important to know WHICH foods you can incorporate in your treat recipes. Today we have a guest post from Tails.com about fruits you can–and cannot–add to those treats or serve alone!
Make the most of late-summer fruits

These fruity ideas will make summer last just a liiittle longer. Sail into Labor Day weekend sipping the new Haus flavor, strawberry basil. It’s sweet, light, and best served on the rocks with sliced strawberries and a splash of gin. Save those tops to make a strawberry vinegar that you...
Fruit and Nut Bars

1 cup freeze dried blueberries or other unsweetened dried fruit (such as dried cherries) In a food processor, blend the almonds until fine like flour. Adjust the almond flour so it does not stick under the blade, make it loose. Process the almond flour and the rest of the ingredients...
Chocolate Fruit Tiramisu Recipe

200 g/7 oz. dark/semisweet dark chocolate. finely chopped. Cut the passion fruit and scoop out the seeds and reserve. Plunge the nectarines or peaches into boiling water and leave for 2-3 minutes. Carefully remove the nectarines from the water. cut in half and remove the stones. Peel off the skin. chop the flesh finely and reserve.
Dehydrating Fruits and Vegetables

Do you have an abundance of garden vegetables? Do you want to preserve your favorite in-season fruits and vegetables to have in the off-season? Dehydration is a method of home food preservation. Safe Plates for Home Food Preservation’s Drying workshop is designed for North Carolinians who wish to gain knowledge on how to dehydrate food in their home kitchen. This curriculum teaches basic drying principles, foods to dehydrate and the different methods of drying.
Recipe: Toffee Fruit Dip

This recipe is great for after school snacks, play dates, and parties. It is a great way to entice everyone to eat their servings of fruit for the day. Optional: 2 Tablespoons of crushed toffee candy bars for garnish. Optional: Serve with apples, grapes, and your favorite fruits. Directions. 1....
A chili pepper is actually a fruit

This comes to us from a book about to be published in late September: The Secret History of Food by Matt Siegel. We can start to taste something sugary when it's 5,000 parts per million...we can sense salt when it's 2,000 parts for million. We can sense capsaicin when it's one part per million. Capsaicin is a chemical compound that makes chili peppers hot. The chili pepper is not a vegetable, it's actually a fruit, a berry. The capsaicin in it is a defense mechanism so predators don't eat it. Birds are immune to capsaicin because they eat but don't digest the seeds. The seeds pass through their bodies and are scattered everywhere. Humans crush the seeds with our teeth so we must be punished. Our nose runs to protect our nasal passages and we cough and maybe sneeze to do that, too, eyes water to protect our corneas, excess saliva gushes to clean our mouth...and this goes for other creatures tempted to eat a chili pepper. Makers of wallpaper have used capsaicin in their glue to keep rodents from chewing on it and some car makers have started using capsaicin in their tape wrapped around electrical wires to keep rodents away. We may have started using chili peppers to preserve food. The crushed seeds kill bacteria and cover the taste and smell of food that isn't the freshest. So you'll find spicier foods in hotter climates where preserving food can be a challenge. And maybe it's our sense of adventure: we have to ride that roller coaster.
National fruits and veggies month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - September is national fruits and veggies month. Registered dietitian and Produce for Better Health Foundation CEO Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share more about eating fruits and vegetables for healthier, happier lives.
Holiday Weekends & Food

There's a holiday of some kind that's marked with a "special" meal roughly once a month. Some months are more food-holiday-filled than others. One day a month isn't going to ruin anything; letting one day's indulgence spill over into the following week, month, months, etc., that's how you fall off the wagon.

