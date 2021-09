After the attacks of 2001 on the United States, China and the US cooperated on counterterrorism. Washington even designated a Uyghur group as a terrorist organization. In the 20 years since Sept.11, the two countries have come to see terrorism threats in China differently. China built a network of draconian-level surveillance and launched its “people’s war on terror.” The US, meanwhile, has removed the group from its terrorist list and labeled China’s treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang as genocide.