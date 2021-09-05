Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott to star in 'Sanctuary'

"This will affect the entire planet." "I know, but it's like sooo stressful." Netflix has finally unveiled the first look teaser trailer for Don't Look Up, the epic new ensemble comedy from filmmaker Adam McKay, following his two outstanding political comedies The Big Short and Vice previously. The film tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. The satire plays on the idiocy of humanity and how people don't believe them and just mock them for trying to save the planet. I was wondering where the title comes from, now we know - it's a riff of the MAGA hats, stating "Don't Look Up" because, of course. Ohhhh McKay, it seems he nailed this. I am so excited to see more. The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. "The stars get struck." A-ha. Check out the very brief tease below.