2FA/MFA: Why you need it, but not by text
To learn how to stay out of trouble on the Internet, including using 2FA/MFA, take the new version of my free, one night only class on computer and Internet safety, “Fight the Internet Bad Guys and Win.” Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., at the Central Location of the Norman Public Library. Reserve your seat by calling the library at (405) 701-2600, or register online at pioneer.libnet.info/event/5524409. Sponsored by McClain Bank, The Norman Transcript, Josh Nelson Allstate Insurance and the Pioneer Library System.www.normantranscript.com
Comments / 0