To Stop HIV, Researchers Are Investigating an mRNA Vaccine

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part editorial. Visit www.currentargus.com on Sept. 1 to read the second part. I was born and raised in Carlsbad and am now in my fifth year of an MD/PhD double doctorate program at the University of Chicago, training to become both a practicing doctor and an experienced scientist, with the research for my PhD in Biochemistry focused on mRNA. As a medical student, I was offered a COVID-19 vaccine when they first became available. I was looking forward to this because of the decades of research behind them and because of the suffering and death COVID-19 had caused among people I knew. So, like more than 96% of U.S. doctors, I chose to get vaccinated. As the vaccines became more widely available, my friends and family asked me many questions about how they worked.