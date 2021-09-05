NFL Draft Profile: Jordan McFadden, Offensive Guard, Clemson Tigers
Pos: OG
Ht: 6020
Wt: 310
DOB: 11/16/99
Eligible: 2022
Spartanburg, SC
Dorman High School
Jordan McFadden
Clemson Tigers
Pros:
Ezring: One reason for Clemson’s continued success as a college powerhouse is its consistent offensive line play. Heading into 2021, the Tigers’ top lineman is arguably Jordan McFadden. A college tackle, the 6020 and 310-pound athlete has the skillset and frame of an NFL guard. The South Carolina native is agile and quick in his sets to mirror, reliably handling inside and outside threats. In the run game, McFadden gets to space and engages efficiently once there. He has the loose hips and flexible frame to hinge. What’s more, McFadden plays with fairly consistent technique. He practices sound gap discipline in pass protection, often recognizing stunts and delayed rushers. Further, he maintains a wide base into and through engagement. He also positions his base well to seal defenders. Additionally, the Clemson standout exhibits accurate hands at initial contact. He displays patience and an understanding of his own length. He generally takes proper angles to contact, especially on inside runs. McFadden’s shorter frame has led to a natural tendency to win leverage. Moreover, the Tigers’ lineman has NFL-caliber power. He drives his legs through engagement both to close distance against longer opponents and create running room. His heavy hands jolt and bench press defenders early. McFadden’s flexible frame allows him to roll his hips through blocks, bettering an already reliable anchor. The Clemson blocker is coordinated enough to regain balance mid-snap and stalemate defenders. Subscribe for full article
Comments / 0