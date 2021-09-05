CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee defeats Ohio State to open season

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Tennessee opened its 2021 fall rugby schedule at Ohio State on Saturday.

The Vols were victorious, defeating Ohio State 30-23. Tennessee’s reserve team were also victorious, winning 27-12.

Vols’ lineup versus Ohio State

1. Braxton Heard

2. Lantz Williams

3. Kevin Thomas

4. Greg Janowick

5. Will Ring

6. Grayson Wallace

7. Jarret Self

8. Graham Wallace

9. Marcus McClain

10. Luke Davies

11. Austin White

12. Tom Pelini

13. Jake Rath

14. Garrett Moorman

15. Josh Shetler

Tennessee-Ohio State scoring summary

UT PK (Rath); 3-0

UT Try (Janowick); 8-0

UT Try (Janowick) CK (Rath); 15-0

OSU Try; 15-7

UT PK (Rath); 18-7

OSU PK; 18-10

OSU PK; 18-13

OSU Try; 18-18

UT Try (Penalty); 25-18

OSU Try; 25-23

UT Try (Williams); 30-23

Halftime: Tennessee 18, Ohio State 7

Full Time: Tennessee 30, Ohio State 23

Tennessee will play at Cincinnati on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT with a reserve match to follow.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

