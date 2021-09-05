Tennessee defeats Ohio State to open season
Tennessee opened its 2021 fall rugby schedule at Ohio State on Saturday.
The Vols were victorious, defeating Ohio State 30-23. Tennessee’s reserve team were also victorious, winning 27-12.
Vols’ lineup versus Ohio State
1. Braxton Heard
2. Lantz Williams
3. Kevin Thomas
4. Greg Janowick
5. Will Ring
6. Grayson Wallace
7. Jarret Self
8. Graham Wallace
9. Marcus McClain
10. Luke Davies
11. Austin White
12. Tom Pelini
13. Jake Rath
14. Garrett Moorman
15. Josh Shetler
Tennessee-Ohio State scoring summary
UT PK (Rath); 3-0
UT Try (Janowick); 8-0
UT Try (Janowick) CK (Rath); 15-0
OSU Try; 15-7
UT PK (Rath); 18-7
OSU PK; 18-10
OSU PK; 18-13
OSU Try; 18-18
UT Try (Penalty); 25-18
OSU Try; 25-23
UT Try (Williams); 30-23
Halftime: Tennessee 18, Ohio State 7
Full Time: Tennessee 30, Ohio State 23
Tennessee will play at Cincinnati on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT with a reserve match to follow.
Comments / 1