Tennessee defeats Ohio State to open season

Scott Frost‘s tenure at Nebraska has already been plagued by poor play. Now, the Huskers’ embattled head coach has an NCAA investigation looming over his tenure as well. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported today. “The school, sources said, has ‘significant video footage’ confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants.”