What we learned from the LSU Tigers' opening game loss

By Patrick Conn
 5 days ago
For the second year in a row, the LSU Tigers opened the season in a manner no one wanted to see. Much like the Mississippi State game last year, the defense gave up more than 450 yards and 35-plus points. For a defense that many felt was going to be better, many of the same issues existed.

After the 38-27 loss in Week 1, we take a look at what we learned about the LSU Tigers:

Kayshon Boutte is still a handful

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers’ top returning wide receiver from last year proved he is going to be a problem for SEC defenses in 2021. After having a great three-game run to end last season, Boutte started where he left off against the UCLA Bruins.

The five-star wide receiver finished with touchdown receptions of 45, 44 and 3 yards against the Bruins defense. He seemingly was the only positive note of the game, save for special team players Avery Atkins (punting) and Cade York (kicking).

Boutte proved the offense needs to go through him as the Bruins defense didn’t have an answer for him. The team was often giving him a big cushion at the line of scrimmage. Even when they played to jam him at the line, he found a way to get free releases.

Game plan moving forward: Feed No. 1

